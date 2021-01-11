KINGSPORT - Deputy Chief Dale Phipps has been named Interim Police Chief of the Kingsport Police Department as the city begins the formal hiring process to replace David Quillin, who retired last month after 35 years of service to the department.
Phipps has nearly 33 years of service himself with almost half that time as Deputy Chief overseeing administration and operations.
He is a graduate of East Tennessee State University (A.S. Law Enforcement / B.S. Criminal Justice) and the F.B.I. National Academy. Prior to entering the law enforcement profession, he served four years in the United States Air Force Security Police.
During his career with the Kingsport Police Department, Phipps has served as Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, and Supervisor of the Vice and Narcotics Unit before eventually returning to the Patrol Division as a Watch Commander. Throughout the years he has served in several specialized roles including S.W.A.T. Team Operator, Community Relations and Crime Prevention Officer, and Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Instructor.
Phipps is married, with three children, six grandchildren and is active in the community.
“Police chief is one of the most important selections a city must make,” said City Manager Chris McCartt. “We will use a thorough and competitive process comprised of both internal and external candidates, but until then the department is in Phipps’ very capable hands.”
McCartt said the search for a new police chief will officially begin later this month.
The Kingsport Police Department has been internationally-accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) for 29 years—an achievement earned by only 1,148 of the more than 17,000 state and local law enforcement agencies in the U.S.