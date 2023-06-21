Former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips has stepped down from his one-year commitment as CEO of NETNHub and the regional economic development organization is now looking for a permanent director, officials said Wednesday.
Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell, who chairs the NETNHub Board of Directors, announced Wednesday the completion of Phillips’ one-year commitment as Launch CEO.
“Dennis has a long history of business success and public service,” Caldwell said. “We appreciate his willingness to help us get the NETNHub up and running. It has been a challenging task, we have learned a lot, and we are optimistic about the role the NETNHub can play in serving the region's interests going forward.”
NETNHub was created as a convener, counselor, facilitator and connector working with local businesses, chambers, governments and other economic development organizations across the region.
Recently, the economic development arm for Washington, Carter, and Unicoi counties — NETREP — also blended in with the Hub.
Phillips served as Kingsport’s mayor for 10 years and as Tennessee’s commissioner of banking.
In a statement, Phillips said the regional approach for economic development is still vital.
“The mission of the Hub is of paramount importance to our region,” he said. “While I have completed the year of service I committed to, there should be no question that the board has my full support and I will do anything I can to help move regionalism forward.”
According to a press release, highlights of Phillips tenure as interim CEO include the Hub’s implementation of a TVA workforce development grant aiding businesses in multiple counties, folding in the staff and resources of the former Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership and making a $50,000 commitment and recruiting other donors for a grant to assist Tri-Cities Airport in bringing on additional passenger service.
The Hub continues work on several other projects and programs.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, a NETNHub board member, also emphasized the importance of respecting local interests while bringing communities together for the scale required to pursue larger opportunities.
“That starts with listening to small and midsize business leaders, officeholders and economic developers,” Shull said, “to find out what would be most beneficial to them on a regional level. How can we improve regionwide assets, workforce education, tourism, infrastructure, and air service?”
Shull said communication is important for all the players and stakeholders throughout Northeast Tennessee.
“Competition between our cities and counties,” he said, “for jobs, businesses, and other benefits is natural, but there are goals we collectively share as a region, and it’s important we are communicating well, working together, and speaking together when appropriate, as we work to grow in smart ways, keep our kids here, and protect our rich heritage and culture.”
Caldwell said there will be a need to find a person to bring the community together.
“It’s time now,” Caldwell continued, “to find a permanent leader who is a strong consensus builder, someone who can work inclusively with local businesses, elected leaders, and other organizations while keeping an eye on big-picture opportunities that benefit the whole region, as well as individual communities.”
No timetable has been set for completion of the search, officials said.
“We’ll do what it takes to find the right person,” Caldwell said. “That having been said, this will not be a drawn-out process. We anticipate making an announcement soon.”
Caldwell said a number of things, beyond new leadership, may soon change about the Hub’s approach, including its name, the composition of its board and a broader private sector funding model to ensure it is representative of more small and midsize businesses and individual communities.
Working with others
Clay Walker, CEO of NETWORKS, the economic arm for Sullivan County, recently addressed the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen and spoke about the relationship between the two bodies.
There had been conversations at the end of last year about NETWORKS merging with NETNHub to help create a regional economic organization.
The Sullivan County Commission, however, stepped in and passed a resolution stating it would not be in support of any merger between the two groups and would not financially support NETTNHub.
Walker told board members that the two groups had been in conversations and he said he has spoken with commissioners individually. He said the commissioners had responded that the resolution did not mean “don’t talk to the Hub.”
“Their message to me continues to be, ‘If they bring you a project and initiative and if it’s in our interests to pursue them then come to us and tell us about it and we’ll bless it if it’s a good deal for us,’” Walker said.
Walker said the Hub does have strengths in tourism, entrepreneurism and marketing that NETWORKS does not have.
He said there is a lot of regional cooperation going on within northeast Tennessee.
“A lot has been said, and I hear it sometimes, that there’s no cooperation and not a lot of, commonly called, ‘getting along,’” Walker said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”