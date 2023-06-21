Dennis Phillips CEO of NETNHub

Former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips has stepped down from his one-year commitment as CEO of NETNHub and the regional economic development organization is now looking for a permanent director, officials said Wednesday.

Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell, who chairs the NETNHub Board of Directors, announced Wednesday the completion of Phillips’ one-year commitment as Launch CEO.

