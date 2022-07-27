Phillips and Whiskee Kingsport's new K-9 duo CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jul 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kingsport police officer Carrie Phillips trains her K-9, Whiskee. Phillips is Kingsport's first female dog handler. CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — Kingsport police officer Carrie Phillips grew up in Kingsport and, at one point, spent almost 14 years working at Lowe’s.Then she took a chance and decided to pursue a lifelong dream of law enforcement. That has led her on a historic path.She’s now the city of Kingsport’s first female dog handler for the Kingsport Police Department.“It means a lot to me, I wasn’t expecting this to happen,” she said. “At first, they were like we already had one before, but come to find out it was a female dog they had. This is pretty exciting.”Phillips joins the police department with her partner, Whiskee. She found Whiskee in West Virginia after the police department looked far and wide.She said it was love at first sight.His first name was “Jack,” but she changed it to “Whiskee.”“They say it’s the scariest, but at the same time, it’s the most exciting part of your career,” Phillips said. “Getting to find your dog and getting to name your dog.” Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. The Kingsport Police Department’s K-9 team was first formed in 1969. Over that 53-year history, Phillips is now the first woman to handle a K-9.Phillips and Whiskee went through extensive training and Whiskee has been certified as a patrol dog and a drug detection dog.For Phillips, this is the culmination of a dream.She took a shot almost four years ago, getting a job in the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, as a corrections officer. Two years ago, she was offered a job with the Kingsport Police Department.“It’s a career I always wanted to do, but I never thought I would be good enough for it…” she said. “I always had a drive for it. I always wanted to help people.”Phillips went through an extensive selection process including a mock trial and a review process.In the end, the Kingsport Police Department selected Phillips as their K-9 officer.Because she was good enough for it.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carrie Phillips Kingsport Police Department Police Police Department Dog Kingsport First Name K-9 Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR