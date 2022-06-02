KINGSPORT — Petworks will host a Clear the Shelter Event for cats on Saturday from 1 to 5:30 p.m.
The shelter currently has over 170 cats and kittens in the shelter and are over capacity, according to a press release.
For one day only, the shelter will be reducing adoption fees for cats to help clear the shelter.
Reduced Adoption Fees:
- $20 - Cats
- $40 - Kittens (less than 6 months)
Adoption fee includes:
- spay/neuter
- RCCP vaccine and initial worming
- microchipping
- rabies
They will also give away a bag of food with each adoption, the release said.
Dog adoptions will be priced as normal.