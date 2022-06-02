PETWORKS sign
File photo

KINGSPORT — Petworks will host a Clear the Shelter Event for cats on Saturday from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

The shelter currently has over 170 cats and kittens in the shelter and are over capacity, according to a press release.

For one day only, the shelter will be reducing adoption fees for cats to help clear the shelter.

Reduced Adoption Fees:

  • $20 - Cats
  • $40 - Kittens (less than 6 months)

Adoption fee includes:

- spay/neuter

- RCCP vaccine and initial worming

- microchipping

- rabies

They will also give away a bag of food with each adoption, the release said.

Dog adoptions will be priced as normal.

