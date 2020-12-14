By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — PETWORKS Animal Services will reopen today, but by appointment only.
The facility closed last week due to COVID-19 concerns, but according to manager Donna Davidson, all employees recently tested negative for the coronavirus.
One employee had been out of the office with COVID-19 symptoms, another employee was exposed, and a day worker went home after testing positive.
In light of those developments, all employees were tested.
“Appointments will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no more than three to four people in the building at a time,” Davidson said. “The shelter has been deep cleaned, we have hand sanitizing stations at the door and throughout the building.
“It has been a rough week, but we pray it’s over.”
Normal shelter hours are Monday and Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday from 1 to 5:30 p.m.