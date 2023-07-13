Petworks 3.JPEG

KINGSPORT — Petworks Animal Services will now pivot to other funding mechanisms after a loss of a potential $75,000 from Sullivan County.

The county approved its 2023-2024 fiscal year budget just weeks ago, but missing was a request for funding from the Kingsport animal shelter.

