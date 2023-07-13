KINGSPORT — Petworks Animal Services will now pivot to other funding mechanisms after a loss of a potential $75,000 from Sullivan County.
The county approved its 2023-2024 fiscal year budget just weeks ago, but missing was a request for funding from the Kingsport animal shelter.
Michelle Watts, executive director for Petworks, said this week the organization will continue to look at other ways to fund programming and operations.
“The lack of funding from the county means that we continue to work hard to fundraise and apply for more grants,” Watts said. “Thankfully, the community members in Kingsport and Sullivan County have been very supportive of Petworks and will help get us through this challenge.”
Petworks first learned that a request made to the county for funding had been denied two months ago by the county’s Budget Committee.
Watts made a final plea to the Sullivan County Commission before it took its final vote during second reading of the resolution for county contributions for the year.
There was no discussion by commissioners during the vote about Petworks. Commissioner David Akard, chairman of the Budget Committee, said the county commission would start scrutinizing the contributions and establish a new system next year, noting the amount of money for these contributions has grown substantially.
Another possible avenue to take would be to perhaps look at the city of Kingsport for additional funding. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said in May that the city may be open to looking at additional funding as mid-year adjustments are made.
Russell Adkins, president of the board for Petworks Animal Services, said costs are straining the shelter.
“Like other animal shelters around the country, we remain at or near capacity while costs of labor, supplies and animal care are increasing,” he said. “We are committed to continue improving the care that we provide for our dogs and cats, but the numbers just don’t add up.”
Adkins asked that community members stand up.
“I encourage those who support what we are doing to mail in or drop off a cash donation to help offset this disappointing loss of funding,” he said.