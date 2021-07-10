KINGSPORT — PETWORKS Animal Services, in partnership with the Sullivan County Humane Society, will soon launch a program to help address the overpopulation of cats and dogs in Kingsport.
Beginning next month, PETWORKS will provide the region’s first onsite spay/neuter program to help low-income families get their pets fixed. Tom Parham, president of PETWORKS, said the program aims to help reduce the overpopulation of the community’s homeless animals.
“This is a big deal for the region. The way we treat our animals is important to people,” Parham said. “We’re focused on reduced costs for economically disadvantaged people, and it’s just one more part of the organization’s mission to provide quality animal care at an efficient community cost.”
SPAY/NEUTER ROOM
PETWORKS opened its new 17,000-square-foot facility at 3101 E. Stone Drive last October, providing the greater Kingsport area with more than double the space of its previous shelter. One notable feature of the new facility is a dedicated operating room for spaying and neutering animals.
The room was made possible through a $145,000 donation from Buddy and Debbie Waggoner, animal lovers and longtime supporters of PETWORKS. Buddy passed away on June 27 at the age of 65.
“If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have a spay/neuter facility, the equipment, and be able to do this community service,” said Ralph Suit, project director of the new shelter and dog park.
PETWORKS has enlisted Dr. Baxter Burke to perform the spay/neuter services under the program twice a month. PETWORKS is in the process of recruiting a vet technician and currently has three other people to assist with the surgeries, handling preparation, observation and post-op monitoring.
Officials are working to recruit more funding sponsors so PETWORKS can increase the number of days these services are offered.
“It’s critical we get the message across that we’ve built it, supplied it and staffed it. Now we need the community to support it financially in order to maintain it,” Parham said.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Depending on the veterinarian, the cost to have your dog or cat spayed or neutered could range from $200 to $400. Most vets also require a pre-surgery visit, which means another $40 to $50 for an office visit.
For many folks in our region, those costs often keep them from getting their cat or dog fixed, which leads to greater overpopulation numbers. Kingsport alone has approximately 35,000 pets, Parham said.
To help on this front, the Sullivan County Humane Society offers “snip” certificates for low-income families to cover the spay/neuter costs. Carol Perkins, president of the SCHS, said her intention is to send all of their snip certificate clients to PETWORKS.
“We can’t serve the number of requests we get. We just don’t have the funding,” Perkins said. “Ultimately, (PETWORKS) would like to hire a full-time vet and be able to offer the service on a full-time basis. There’s such a great need in this area for low-cost spay/neuter services.”
PETWORKS and the Sullivan County Humane Society are asking the public for donations to support the new program and possibly expand it to more days a month. If you’d like to sponsor a snip certificate in honor of a pet, you can contact the SCHS at (423) 247-1671.