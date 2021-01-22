KINGSPORT — PETWORKS Animal Services is moving into the next phase of its fundraising campaign, this time focusing on the community for help in raising its last needed dollars.
And one of the ways it hopes to raise the needed $843,000 is by partnering with Food City, which will soon allow customers to donate to PETWORKS while checking out at the register.
PETWORKS is the nonprofit organization that manages the animal shelter in Kingsport and last fall it cut the ribbon on its new, state-of-the-art facility on East Stone Drive.
The 17,000-square-foot facility is more than double the size of its old home and is capable of housing 180 animals, with isolation rooms for both dogs and cats, dedicated adoption spaces, an educational area for animal care and training, larger workspaces for employees and a 1.2-acre dog park on the rear of the property.
The cost of the project came in at about $3.7 million, and to date PETWORKS has raised about $2.9 million from municipalities, grants, foundations and large contributors. Now, $843,000 is needed to pay off the remaining construction loan. That’s where the public comes in, said Tom Parham, president of PETWORKS.
“We’ve constructed a world-class adoption center ... and we’ve been very fortunate, but now we’re involved in the community phase. We certainly need the help,” Parham said. “We need to raise $843,000 to close out the loan and we want to close it out so we don’t have any debt. We want all future contributions to be for operations.”
SUPPORT FROM FOOD CITY
Food City announced this week it plans to partner with PETWORKS to help in the fundraising efforts.
Beginning Feb. 3 and continuing through March 2, Food City locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Rogersville will offer $1, $3 and $5 donation cards at checkout. If you wish to donate, you can select the desired dollar amount and it will be added to your total.
One-hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit PETWORKS.
“PETWORKS provides care for lost, abused, and homeless animals through rescue, adoption, spay/neuter and educational programs,” says Steve Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer. “Food City is excited to partner with our valued customers in support of this much-needed facility.”
OTHER EVENTS PLANNED
In addition to the Food City partnership, PETWORKS also has a number of other events planned for the coming months, including:
• A Valentine’s Brunch on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.: The brunch will be held at PETWORKS and be catered by Nick’s Chicken. Tickets are $30. Along with the meal, there will be a private behind-the-scenes tour of the new facility, one-on-one time with the fur babies, a photo booth and giveaways.
• Fur Ball Gala: PETWORKS held its first Fur Ball Gala in September 2019 as a fundraising event for the operational costs of the organization. Parham said a second one is being planned for April. The event will likely mirror the first one — dinner, entertainment, and a live and silent auction and a Doggy Spa, a Pooch Parade and a Pet Tribute Honor Roll. The final details will be released later this year.
• Dog park dedication: Donna Davidson, the manager of the PETWORKS facility, said a grand opening for the new 1.2-acre dog park is also scheduled to take place in April. The actual date has not been determined.
• Antique car show: PETWORKS staff and volunteers are planning to hold an antique car show and fundraising event in May at the East Stone Drive location. The details of the event have yet to be finalized and more information will be available later this year.
If you’re interested in making a donation to the campaign, visit www.petworkstn.com. All gifts can be donated via cash, check, credit card, gifts of stock, and more by contacting PETWORKS, P.O. Box 7545, Kingsport TN 37664, or by calling Tom Parham at (423) 360-8092.