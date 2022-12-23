KINGSPORT — Animal shelters help pets find homes that last a lifetime. But some pets stay in temporary cages long-term.

At Petworks, a nonprofit facility for animal services, volunteers work with love and empathy to give the best care possible to pets in need.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

The Petworks location is at 3101 E Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. It’s open every day except Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., but holiday hours may vary.