KINGSPORT — Animal shelters help pets find homes that last a lifetime. But some pets stay in temporary cages long-term.
At Petworks, a nonprofit facility for animal services, volunteers work with love and empathy to give the best care possible to pets in need.
Despite efforts, certain cats and dogs fail to make it past the front doors and into the arms of a new owner.
“Sometimes it has to do with their coloring or how they seem at first glance with their behavior,” said Ukelele Shyley, a 21 year-old staff member. “Common black-and-white fur coats, tabby cat markings, short fur and stereotyped breeds such as the pit-bull are often ignored.”
Adoptions are always a delightful and worthy cause, but for those cast-aside pets, adoption only becomes that much more fulfilling.
Shyley’s passion is caring for those who deserve the most love: “A lot of these animals just need a secure place, for someone to take a chance on them.”
Here’s the longest residents at Petworks currently available:
Gouda: Female, 1 year old,
Brought in as a stray.
Takes a while to get used to a specific person, but once attached, loves to curl up and sleep — preferably in someone’s lap.
Resident since December 2021.
Mr Skully: Male, 1 year old,
Brought in as a stray.
A little more timid, but can easily be won over with delicious cat food.
A resident since March 2022.
Zoe: Female, 3 years old, Brought in as a stray.
Likes to stay very, very clean and adores her bed. Has to have grain-free food.
A resident since June 2022
Lulu: Female, 5 years old, Brought in as a stray.
Extremely energetic and plays with as many sticks as possible. Older-kid-friendly, but not cat friendly.
A resident since November 2021
Nascar: Male, 6 years old, Brought in as a stray.
Loves to run through the grass, but shy. Always looking for someone to give him a good brushing.
Not cat-friendly.
A resident since December, 2021.
Petey: Male, 1 year old, Brought in as a stray.
Favorite hobby is drinking water, but also enjoys running around in circles.
Not cat-friendly.
A resident since February 2022.
All of the available residents are up to date on shots, and are spayed/neutered.
Donations from the community are also highly appreciated around the holidays, such as cat and dog food, beds, blankets, leashes, litter, and chew toys. The website for donations:
“It takes a lot of compassion and trust to take care of an animal, and most of them here have been dumped, so it’s difficult to trust someone,” said Shyley. “But you’ll have gained a priceless loyalty if you just put in the work and effort.”
The Petworks location is at 3101 E Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. It’s open every day except Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., but holiday hours may vary.