PETWORKS sign
File photo

A proposal by some Sullivan County commissioners to contribute more money to Petworks Animal Services led to a compromise at a lesser figure than previously sought.

But the animal control and adoption agency still secured more money from the county than it had ever received previously.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video