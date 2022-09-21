A proposal by some Sullivan County commissioners to contribute more money to Petworks Animal Services led to a compromise at a lesser figure than previously sought.
But the animal control and adoption agency still secured more money from the county than it had ever received previously.
“This is the first time they’ve contributed since we’ve been Petworks,” Russ Adkins, president of the board for the animal control facility, said.
The Sullivan County Commission approved last week contributing $75,000 to Petworks. The amount had initially been $160,000.
Sullivan County Commissioner Gary Stidham, sponsor of the resolution, said it was later amended at a lower amount as a compromise.
“There was some concern that would be too much money,” Stidham said.
The $160,000 initially was supposed to pay for some operations, as well as hire an additional animal control officer, he said. But several commissioners balked at having two potentially large budgets.
Stidham said the commission budgeted $600,000 of county money for Sullivan County Animal Control.
“That was some of the concerns,” Stidham said. “That would be two big budgets for animal control.”
So, the commission decided on the resolution of one-time funding this year.
Kingsport also assists in funding Petworks, and city officials budgeted $300,000 this year, up from $218,500 in previous years.
Adrienne Batara, spokeswoman for the city, said the additional funding will help with additional animal control needs, as well as help with debt.
She said the city, though, had no request for funding an additional animal control officer.
Adkins said the facility was thankful for the additional funding.
“We are part of the county,” he said. “For the county commission to assist a shelter that’s processing 1,500 animals a year, we see as appropriate.”
The additional funding also comes as Petworks continues to raise money as part of its capital buildings project campaign.
The almost $4 million animal shelter was completed in 2020. Adkins said they have raised almost $3 million and are still trying to raise about $1.4 million more.
“We have some discussions right now about how to fill out that gap,” he said.
The shelter plans on having a fundraiser tonight at High Voltage called “Knock Out the Note.” Opie’s Pizza Wagon will start selling pizza at 5 p.m., and Donnie and the Dry Heavers will play at 7 p.m. There is a $50 suggested donation that will go to Petworks.