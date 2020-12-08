KINGSPORT – PETWORKS Animal Services will be closed until next week due to COVID-19 concerns.
Manager Donna Davidson said one employee is out with COVID-19 symptoms, another employee was exposed and a day worker went home after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Davidson said all employees are being tested and the facility could reopen sometime next week. When it does, it’ll probably be by appointments only.
And for the time being, Davidson said the animal control officer will only be responding to emergency animal calls.