Pets on the prowl Saturday for new home CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Oct 19, 2022

KINGSPORT - There could be some spooky howling this Saturday.But it won't be a werewolf or a ghoul.It will be lovable pets looking to find a home. Petworks Animal Services will be holding its 5th annual Howl-O-Ween Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.The festival will be ongoing at its 3101 East Stone Dr. location in Kingsport, event officials said.

The festival will feature food and coffee trucks, hourly raffles, the Howl-O-Ween Village Display and the Kids Zone.Special guests will be Jon and Karen Hamblin.But the main event will be animal adoptions going throughout the day. There will also be vendor treat zones for pets, costume contests for pets, adults and kids and hourly drawings for T-shirts.A shot clinic will also be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.The event is sponsored by Debbie Waggoner, The Good Life Dog Trainings, Premier Homes & Properties, Zombie Kat, Willow Creek Consign and Design and Texas Roadhouse.