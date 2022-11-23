Leeman Field Ice Skating

Pennington Gap goes on ice for the holidays with ice skating at Leeman Field starting Friday.

 contributed

PENNINGTON GAP — The holidays are on ice in Lee County.

If you’re looking for something to do besides work through day two of Thanksgiving leftovers, Pennington Gap will have the grand opening of its holiday ice skating rink at Leeman Field on Friday at 4 p.m.

