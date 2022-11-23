PENNINGTON GAP — The holidays are on ice in Lee County.
If you’re looking for something to do besides work through day two of Thanksgiving leftovers, Pennington Gap will have the grand opening of its holiday ice skating rink at Leeman Field on Friday at 4 p.m.
“We had our soft opening Monday for town employees and families because literally every town employee helped set it up,” said town Recreation Director Tammy Jo Franklin.
The site features a tent for skaters to keep warm between turns on the rink, Franklin said, and several food truck operators have asked about being on site during the rink season.
Franklin said the rink will be open through Jan. 15, with Friday’s opening hours from 4 to 10 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person. The rink opening coincides with the official lighting of Leeman Fields’s Christmas lights, so folks can shift from Thanksgiving to Christmas season mode.
“We’re going to have themed weekends at the rink, too,” said Franklin, “and we will rent out the rink for private parties from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $250.”
Regular hours through the holidays are:
• Monday-Thursday 4-8 p.m.
• Friday 4-10 p.m.
• Saturday 1-10 p.m.
• Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Parking for skaters will be at the Leeman Field Welcome Center to keep the Christmas lights route clear for traffic, Franklin said.