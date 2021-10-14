PENNINGTON GAP – USDA's Rural Development agency has awarded $1.48 million in grant and loan funding to fix issues at Pennington Gap’s water treatment plant
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday announced $272 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure for 270,000 people living in rural communities across 37 states and Puerto Rico.
The Pennington Gap project – one of 114 nationwide and six in Virginia – includes $653,000 in loan funds and an $823,000 grant to fix the town water plant’s foundation, basins and wells along with electrical and control wiring and conduit.
The project – funded through USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program - will serve 2,261 people using the town water system.
The six Virginia projects will see a total of $8.62 million in funds, split between $5.75 million in loans and $2.87 million in grants, to serve more than 16,000 rural residents.
“As people in many parts of the nation battle drought and fires brought on by climate change, there has never been a more urgent need for this assistance,” Vilsack said. “Investing in rural water infrastructure is one of the many things the Biden-Harris Administration is doing to help the nation build back better during the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program serves people and businesses in eligible rural areas with populations of 10,000 or less.