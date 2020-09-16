KINGSPORT — A pedestrian is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a car Tuesday night on Fairview Avenue.
The Kingsport Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the incident which occurred at approximately 8:20 in the 1500 block of Fairview Ave., according to a KPD news release.
A 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle, driven by Anthony S. White, was southbound on Fairview Avenue when two pedestrians crossed the road in his path, the police report states.
One of the pedestrians, Melissa D. Brandon, was struck by the Tahoe, according to the KPD. She was transported by Sullivan County EMS to a local hospital for emergency treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Police said White was not injured.
“This incident occurred after sunset, and the pedestrians appear to have crossed Fairview Avenue mid-block, neither at a crosswalk nor at an intersection,” the police report states.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Brandon remained hospitalized in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit.