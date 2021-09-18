BRISTOL, Tenn. — A 65-year-old Indiana woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle while she was crossing Volunteer Parkway near Bristol Motor Speedway, police said.
At about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash with injury in front of the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 11E/Volunteer Parkway near BMS.
This is the fall race weekend at the speedway.
"A 2013 Honda CRV was traveling southbound on U.S.11E/Volunteer Parkway, in the 2800 block when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway," according to a news release from BTPD Lt. Justin T. Bush. "The pedestrian, Beth A. Beard, 65, of Goshen, Indiana, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but succumbed to her injuries sustained from the crash."
Bush said the investigation was still ongoing as of Saturday afternoon.
