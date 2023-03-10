A 40-year-old Kingsport man and his dog were killed in a hit-and-run accident Thursday night when they were walking on a sidewalk adjacent to Ridgefields Road.
A person of interest is now in custody of the Kingsport Police Department, a press release stated.
Stephen A. Jjackson was struck by a red 2002 Subaru Impeza compact four-door sedan around 6:20 p.m., authorities said.
According to a Kingsport Police Department press release, Jackson was walking his dog on a leash when, for an unknown reason, the Subaru left the road on a curve and hit Jackson and his dog.
The driver left the scene, authorities said.
Jackson was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
His body has been sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center of the E.T.S.U. James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for a forensic autopsy.
The dog was also seriously injured, and it succumbed to its injuries and died at the scene, police said.
The hit and run vehicle was later located at a Mount Carmel residence and was seized as evidence.
The identity of the driver remains part of an active investigation that is currently underway by the K.P.D. Traffic Unit. Charges are pending. As such, no additional etails are available for release at this time.
Anyone who potentially witnessed this crash, the events leading up to it, or the aftermath, or who may have any additional information that might assist with the investigation, who has not yet spoken with law enforcement, is asked to contact the K.P.D. Traffic Unit at 423-224-2750 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: