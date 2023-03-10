Local News Logo

A 40-year-old Kingsport man and his dog were killed in a hit-and-run accident Thursday night when they were walking on a sidewalk adjacent to Ridgefields Road.

A person of interest is now in custody of the Kingsport Police Department, a press release stated.

