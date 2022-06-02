KINGSPORT — W-L Construction & Paving will start milling and paving a section of Memorial Boulevard on Saturday, city officials said on Thursday.
The work will take place from Fort Henry Drive to Kenmore Drive. During the day, there will be temporary lane closures.
W-L will be milling this section of Memorial Boulevard on Saturday with the paving work taking place on Monday.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and are encouraged to use alternate routes as much as possible during this time. If you have any questions, contact Public Works at (423) 229-9451.
More Information
For more information about Kingsport’s paving efforts, visit www.pavekingsport.com.