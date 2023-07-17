Paving preservation

A recent Kingsport city street is shown that had received preservation treatment.

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT - A select number of streets in the Rock Springs and Lynn Garden communities will receive a paving preservation treatment.

The project is being performed by Holbrook Asphalt Co. and will begin on July 19, according to a city press release.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you