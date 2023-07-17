KINGSPORT - A select number of streets in the Rock Springs and Lynn Garden communities will receive a paving preservation treatment.
The project is being performed by Holbrook Asphalt Co. and will begin on July 19, according to a city press release.
Roads receiving treatment include Aesque Street in Lynn Garden and the ones located around Fire Station #7 in Rock Springs. The street staging maps for this project can be found at www.pavekingsport.com.
The paving preservation process involves spraying a liquid surface treatment to help extend the life of asphalt streets. The benefits of properly maintained streets include higher property values, a smoother and safer ride and a reduced cost to the taxpayer by prolonging the need for repaving.
An asphalt roadway faces many challenges during its life cycle. Oxidative damage from moisture and UV rays are two of the biggest issues pavements in communities experience. Limiting this damage is an effective pavement management strategy to preserve our infrastructure.
The streets will be treated in a phased approach, with only one or two streets being treated at a time. While the streets are being treated, residents will not be able to use the streets. Local community locations have volunteered to be a shuttle coordination point. Holbrook Asphalt Co. will be responsible for shuttling residents to and from their vehicles.
Residents impacted by this project will have information hand delivered to them by Holbrook Asphalt Co and they will be available for questions as well.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and are encouraged to use alternate routes as much as possible during this time. If you have any questions, please contact Public Works at 423-229-9451.