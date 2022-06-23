KINGSPORT — A section of the Kingsport Greenbelt will be closed on Thursday from Clinchfield Street to Cherokee Village Drive.
City officials said major sidewalk and Greenbelt resurfacing repairs will be completed during this time.
According to the city, the estimated time of closure is weather dependent and may take up to 15 days (July 8). A detour for Greenbelt users will be established, utilizing the existing sidewalk along Clinchfield Street between the bridge over the creek and Cherokee Village Drive.