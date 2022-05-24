PENNINGTON GAP — Tammy Jo Franklin’s first week as Pennington Gap’s new parks and recreation director included hosting more than 100 kids at Leeman Field Park.
“They hired me and said they want to have a kids’ fishing day,” Franklin said with a laugh on Monday, after organizing the May 21 event with 115 children casting lines into the Powell River.
“We didn’t have a biggest fish contest, but we did have door prizes,” said Franklin. “The grand prize was a fishing kayak, and it was so worth it to see (Joshua Gale’s) face when he was the winner.”
Trout stocking by the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and by a private stocker added to Saturday’s success, Franklin added.
Franklin’s first big event with Pennington Gap was not just luck — the Crackers Neck native worked with Big Stone Gap’s parks department for 15 years before moving to Mountain Empire Older Citizens for another four years and arriving at the Pennington Gap post.
Franklin’s second event is Memorial Day weekend, where the Leeman Field Park swimming pool opens for the summer season.
“They have great facilities here and they do block parties the first Friday of every month and Lee Theatre’s always got stuff going on,” said Franklin
Franklin said she looks forward to working with Lee Theatre manager Tony Lawson to offer residents “from eight to 80” plenty to do year-round.
“I want to do senior activities in the Community Center too, and we’re going to do some 5K’s as well,” said Franklin. “We’re moving forward, and we’ve got a little hashtag, #puttingthegaponthemap.”
With the pool opening, Franklin said she looks forward to working with pool manager Makenzie Brewer to offer swimming lessons and water aerobics.
On the heels of Memorial Day, Franklin will organize a June 3 block party downtown with live music, kids’ games, food trucks and a beer and wine garden.
With the Fourth of July just over a month away, Franklin said she looks forward to giving folks in Lee and Wise counties an event that complements celebrations in Big Stone Gap and other localities.
“We’re going to have a huge Independence Day celebration, but we’re going to do ours July 2 on the Saturday before the Fourth. Big Stone Gap always does their celebration on July 4 every year no matter what day of the week it falls on. We have a lot of the same people here at both events, and that’s good for everybody. “We all have to work together.”
The Pennington Gap Parks
and Recreation summer schedule includes:
• May 27: Leeman Field Pool opening
Pool hours are 1-5 p.m. on Sunday and noon-5 Monday–Saturday
Swimming lessons will be offered for ages 4 and up $50 a week Monday-Thursday 5:15-6 p.m.
Water aerobics $5 a session TBA
Call the pool to schedule parties and lessons (276) 546-0270
• June 3: Block party, with live music, games for kids, food trucks, beer and wine garden, featuring the band Six Guns
• June: 5K at Leeman Field for Children’s Miracle Network
• June 25: Songs of the Wilderness Road @ Lee Theater 7pm ($10) Musical
• July 1: Movie in the Park “Mitchells Vs Machine” — free at Leeman Field, starting at dark
• July 2: Independence Day Celebration — 80’s theme, with 5k, beauty pageant, disc golf, horseshoe tournament, tubbing the river, Duck Race, games, inflatables, live music with Pulp Friction, 80’s mix tape and movie “The Breakfast Club”
• July 3: Symphony in the Park Pro Arts Orchestra at Leeman Field
• July 1: Beach Summer Block Party
• July 29: “Sing 2” — Movie in the Park, free — starts at dark
• August 5: Block Party
For more information:
Facebook: The Town of Pennington Gap
Online: townofpenningtonva.gov