Paper delivery to be delayed for same-day mail subscribers STAFF Mar 10, 2023 Same-day mail subscribers to the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press will not receive today's newspaper. A technical problem is the reason why. Six Rivers Media is working to correct the problem to make sure that upcoming issues will be mailed out.