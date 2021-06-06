KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department responded to fewer calls in 2020 than in the previous year, but saw a rise in several types of violent crime (including rape and aggravated assault), and seized more than $1.87 million worth of illegal drugs.
These are just a few of the notable statistics in the department’s annual report, which can be found on the city’s website (www.kingsporttn.gov). The 24-page report includes a brief history of the department; an overview of the various divisions within the KPD; and statistics on crime, traffic crashes, arrests, response times and promotions that occurred during the previous year.
Like nearly all aspects of life in 2020, the pandemic was a key factor in affecting some of the statistics in the annual report. For example, the number of calls to the police department dropped by more than 10% last year.
If stores aren’t open, then people can’t shoplift. If more people stay home, there are fewer vehicle accidents on the streets and highways.
“Certainly the pandemic had a pretty profound effect on everything, including the type of calls and call volume we responded to throughout the year,” said KPD Deputy Chief Jason Bellamy. “I think that’s the primary reason for the reduction.”
However, Kingsport did see a rise in violent crime in 2020. The number of aggravated assaults, rapes, and murders all rose when compared to 2019 figures. The only violent crime category to see a drop was robberies.
Bellamy said the rise in some of the crime categories was also probably pandemic- related.
“People were confined with one another to a greater degree than most of us have ever seen, and sometimes that leads to less than desirable outcomes,” Bellamy said. “Sometimes that togetherness doesn’t always work out.”
Here’s a breakdown of some of the information found in the annual report.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
• Number of calls in 2020: 59,157
• Number of calls in 2019: 66,054
• Arrests or citations as a result: 5,028
TRAFFIC CRASHES
• Number of crashes: 2,805
• With injuries: 408
• Fatalities: 7
CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DIVISION
• Number of cases investigated: 2,500
• Number of cases cleared: 1,957
• Clearance rate: 78%
VIOLENT CRIME NUMBERS
• Aggravated assault: 195 (in 2019: 172)
• Rape: 51 (in 2019: 42)
• Robbery: 30 (in 2019: 45)
• Murder: 4 (in 2019: 2)
VICE DIVISION
• Officers seized more than $96,000 in cash
• Drugs seized had a street value of $1.87 million
• Officers made 152 arrests
RED LIGHT CAMERAS • Citations issued: 15,148POLICE RESPONSE TIMES
• Emergency: 5:01 (in 2019: 5:20)
• Urgent: 6:40 (in 2019: 6:15)
• Routine: 9:05 (in 2019: 8:55)
According to the 2020 report, the KPD employs 120 sworn officers, eight corrections officers, 22 communications personnel, and 11 civilians.