By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — City officials will host a ribbon cutting and open house for the new city hall at 415 Broad St.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.
“I am so thankful for the great people who worked on consolidating multiple departments and buildings to better serve our community at the Kingsport City Hall,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager.
“Now it’s time to show the community how efficient conducting business in the new building is and celebrate the culmination of months of work to achieve this goal.”
The new city hall consolidates more than 100 employees from six offices to one location. Renovations to the building began in the fall of 2019 with various departments moving into the structure earlier this year.
Only the Maps/GIS department hasn’t relocated to the building, but those employees are expected to be there by the end of September.
“What makes this move even more exciting is the innovation behind the building,” City Manager Chris McCartt said. “Project partners have consolidated multiple city buildings, the most public-facing departments, into one convenient location, while revitalizing a structure that was destined to remain vacant.”
The following departments are now located at Kingsport City Hall:
Floor 1
• Building Division
• City Clerk
• City Information Desk
• Code Enforcement
• Customer Service/Bill Pay
• JACK 24-Hour Payment Kiosk (drive-through)
• Night Deposit Box (drive-thru)
Floor 2
• Budget
• City Manager
• Economic Development
• Planning
Floor 3
• Board of Mayor and Aldermen Board Room
• Human Resources
• Legal/Risk Management
• Public Information & Communications
Floor 4
• Finance
• Purchasing
• Leisure Services
Floor 5
• Archives Staff
• Maps
Floor 6
• Information Technology (IT)
• Kingsport Employee Health Clinic
• Kingsport Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (KMTPO)
• Public Works Administration