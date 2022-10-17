GATE CITY — At least four of Southwest Virginia’s voter registrars want voters to know their precinct and district information are correct after some area voters received notices with wrong information.
Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals on Monday said the problem started with notices sent to voters with P.O. boxes instead of physical mailing addresses.
“Voters with a P.O. box may have received a voter notice with incorrect voting location information,” Beals said in a news release on Monday. “The nine affected localities are Bristol City, Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, Washington and Wise (counties).”
Beals said that, despite the mailings, voters’ precinct and district information in the state’s records system is correct and corrected notices will be sent to all affected voters.
The notice problem happened just as registrars were about to see the three-week mark before the Nov. 8 general election, in which area voters will be choosing local and some county officials, state delegates and their Ninth District member of Congress.
General registrars in Scott, Wise and Lee counties all said they were busy fielding phone calls and visits to their offices on Monday.
“We received the first visit by a walk-in voter this morning,” said Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards. “We checked his notice, saw the problem and the state Board of Elections was notified.”
Edwards and his staff received more visits and calls throughout the day on Monday, as did Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins’ and Lee County Registrar Patsy Burchett’s staffs.
“They told us nine counties and city were affected by this,” Edwards said, adding that potentially 1,504 Scott County voters may have received the incorrect notices.
Robbins said the notices came from a vendor handling the mailings. The incorrect notices typically included wrong voting precinct information and districts for each affected voter.
“For Wise County voters, there is no change in polling places or districts where they vote,” Robbins said. “Their voter information is correct in our records and on the Virginia Department of Elections website.”
Burchett — whose office fielded about 30 calls and visits on Monday — said some voters said their notices instructed them to vote in another county.
“Once we explained and showed them that their information was correct in our records, they were very nice about it,” Burchett said. “We got the first wave of calls first thing in the morning, probably after morning mail was delivered, and then it picked up again around 1 p.m.”
Officials at Norton’s registrar’s office said they had not received calls or visits about incorrect notices.
All registrars said the notices were a vendor problem and not a problem with state voter records.
“The state Board of Elections has assured us that they are sending corrected notices as soon as possible,” Edwards said. “They’ve worked on this all day.”
All four registrars said voters with any questions about their voting districts and polling places or other voting questions can call their local registrar:
• Scott County: (276) 386-3843
• Lee County: (276) 346-7780
• Wise County: (276) 328-8331
• Norton: (276) 679-1162
Voters in Southwest Virginia can also verify their voting information online at www.elections.virginia.gov or by calling the Virginia Department of Elections at (804) 864-8901 and dialing 0 for the operator.