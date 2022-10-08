NORTON — Year after year, the city of Norton sees a new annual team of AmeriCorps volunteers helping with various community and city projects, and 2022 is no different.
Norton Trails Coordinator Shayne Fields spent Friday with the latest team to visit the city as they wound up work on two new segments of the city’s hiking and biking trail network.
The two segments — drawing on David Bowie for inspiration — have kept the nine-member group of volunteers busy for much of the past four weeks as they learned the finer points of constructing and maintaining what has become a tourism and recreation asset for Norton.
“I’m not an expert on Bowie but I like his music,” Fields said, “and ‘Major Tom’ inspired me to name the segments ‘Ground Control’ and ‘Stardust.’ When they’re completed and we complete the connecting Major Tom segment, we’ll be able to post signs on the network showing ‘Ground Control to Major Tom’ and ‘Major Tom to Ground Control.’ ”
Late boomer humor aside, Fields said the two new segments offer three-quarters of a mile of bike-optimized sections with rolling contours and without more challenging switchbacks and sharp turns.
AmeriCorps team leader Alexa Rodriguez said the trail work has helped her team members develop various skills and find the best way to use each other’s strengths in various situations.
Rodriguez and team members Isabel Davis, Mallory Brown and Jesse Limmer all said the trail work gave them an opportunity to use skills they had used in a prior project at a West Virginia 4-H camp renovation at the start of their summer work tour.
Davis said the team had worked on trailblazing, landscaping and other infrastructure work before their next assignment: disaster recovery work in flood-stricken parts of Kentucky for three weeks.
Mucking and gutting — clearing homes of mud, wet drywall and carpet, damaged furniture and appliances — kept team members busy, Rodriguez and Davis said.
Limmer said the last two days in Kentucky saw the team clear a house entirely of damaged drywall, carpet, debris and goods so recovery workers could begin rebuilding the interior.
Trail building has not been the team’s only task in Norton.
“We worked during the National Day of Service, helping the Norton Fire Department to go door to door on home checks and showing how to install smoke detectors,” said Brown.
Team members also worked with Family Crisis Support Services to organize its warehouse inventory and to assemble furniture.
Limmer said she learned how dependent Southwest Virginia is on volunteer fire departments compared to other parts of the country.
Many teams members commented on the range of wildlife they saw as a bonus to working on the trails.
“We’ve seen deer every day we’ve been out here,” Limmer said.
“I love seeing the foliage change, birdwatching, the insects and salamanders,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a natural stress reliever.”
The team leaves on Monday for Puerto Rico, Rodriguez said, where members will be helping restore and plant new community gardens, deliver meals to elderly residents and help distribute food to communities hit by Hurricane Ian.
“I think we’ve developed as a trail crew,” said Brown. “We’re finding our individual strengths and how we can work together.”
Norton now has about 16 miles of biking and hiking trails around the Flag Rock Recreation Area and the city’s reservoirs, with AmeriCorps volunteers helping build part of that over the past seven years.
While rainy weather slowed trail work some, Fields said the team has found sections dry enough to shape and tamp down each day and then go back to finish adjacent areas.
“It’s turned out pretty well,” Fields added.
The city’s trail network has been a good fit with many AmeriCorps goals, said Fields.
“(Americorps) likes projects that are an economy builder for communities,” said Fields, “and this is another step toward bringing new visitors to Norton.”