GATE CITY — Scott County aims to provide more access to public water for its citizens who want and need it.
On Wednesday, the Scott County Board of Supervisors approved two resolutions regarding water projects: phase two of the Upper Cliff Mountain water project and the Falin Hollow water project. The former will provide 20 households with public water. The latter will reach five households.
The projects are just two of many on tap for the county.
“All the easy projects have been done,” said Frank Kibler, the senior planner with the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission. “But we’re still finding opportunities.”
The Scott County Public Service Authority website includes 14 water projects that are currently scheduled or seeking user agreements or funding. One of them includes the Black Gum project, which started after wells on Black Gum Lane in Duffield collapsed in November 2019.
The well collapse affected six households on Black Gum Lane. Scott County declared the situation a local emergency in 2020, saying the water issue had created a humanitarian and public health crisis. Scott County Emergency Management provided water for the residents and the Duffield Fire Department hauled water to a collection tank on a weekly or semi-weekly basis. Meanwhile, the Scott County PSA made efforts to seek funding to extend a water line to the area.
Now, the Black Gum project is set to begin next month, with a groundbreaking in the works.
“I’m really pleased (the project is on schedule),” said Selma Hood, the BOS member who represents the Black Gum Lane area in District 6. “That’s one of the main things I want to get done. That is so important. I have such compassion for those people who don’t have water. There will be a great celebration when they get water.”
For now, Kibler said, Black Gum Lane residents will still have to seek their water elsewhere.
“I talked to one guy that is constantly hauling water back to their house,” Kibler said. “We don’t typically have to work with that situation. Far more often it’s, ‘Here’s a viable project. Let’s go talk to these people and put the funding together.’ ”
The well collapse pushed the Black Gum Lane project to the forefront. One holdup, Kibler said, has been the increased costs seen in bids for that project and others.
“The cost of lines, it’s ridiculous how some of these are coming in,” Kibler said. “But this project is so critical. If it was standard, you could wait until next year. A whole lot of people are working to get this Black Gum thing satisfied.”
Phase two of the Upper Cliff Mountain area project, which was approved by the board of supervisors on Wednesday, is an extension of the Black Gum Lane area.
Kibler said the county and the PSA look to utilize $500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission, $100,000 from the Coalfield Water Development Fund and $30,535 of local funding, in addition to the proposed $440,000 Community Development Block Grant application, to complete the anticipated $1,070,535 total funding package.
The Falin Hollow project is located off Anglers Way Road, near Clinchport.
That project’s resolution includes an application for $110,000 in Virginia Community Development Block Grant funding.
The county and the PSA also expect to utilize $100,000 from the Coalfield Water Development Fund, $140,000 from the Virginia Department of Health and $141,340 from local funding to complete the anticipated funding needs.
For a list of water projects, go to https://scottcountypsa.com/proposed-projects. For more information on the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission, go to http://www.lenowisco.org/.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.