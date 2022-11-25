Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson, left, and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins are shown during a tour of the organization’s new dental clinic in Wise in this October photo. The 10-chair clinic represents the organization’s two-decade push for better dental care access in Southwest Virginia.
WISE — Worldwide Giving Tuesday starts Nov. 29, and organizers at The Health Wagon are asking donors to consider the free clinic’s mission and the area’s medical needs.
Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson said Wednesday that rising costs and inflation are affecting not only residents and families, but her organization’s ability to provide health care to uninsured and underinsured people.
As of Wednesday, Tyson said, The Health Wagon had treated almost 10,200 patients in 29,000 documented visits to the organization’s two main clinics in Wise and Dickenson counties as well as its mobile units and various free clinics in 2022. That care represents $4.13 million in value, she added.
“As individuals and families have faced challenges with inflation and increases in basic needs, organizations also are facing the same challenges,” said Tyson. “As you give to The Health Wagon, please think about fuel for our mobile units and the nurses and providers who travel across six Southwest Virginia counties and to neighboring states to provide care. They have poured their hearts into helping people in need.”
In two decades, Tyson said, The Health Wagon has helped coordinate the annual Remote Area Medical clinics and follow- on Move Mountains Medical Mission clinics and worked with the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s Mission of Mercy dental clinics. A planned facility at The Health Wagon’s Wise clinic to address the region’s demand for dental care is set to open in early 2023 as part of a partnership with Lincoln Memorial University’s new School of Dentistry.
Tyson said flooding in Eastern Kentucky in the summer meant unanticipated expenses, as Health Wagon teams helped provide health care in those areas.
Rising incidences of flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus cases this fall are creating more demand for Health Wagon services, Tyson added.
“We are thankful of the many people who have supported The Health Wagon,” said Tyson. “If you need dental, medical or mental health care, we are here for the region. Call us at (276) 328-8850.”
“This year, please consider a donation to The Health Wagon,” Tyson added.