The Health Wagon - Dental clinic progress

Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson, left, and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins are shown during a tour of the organization’s new dental clinic in Wise in this October photo. The 10-chair clinic represents the organization’s two-decade push for better dental care access in Southwest Virginia.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — Worldwide Giving Tuesday starts Nov. 29, and organizers at The Health Wagon are asking donors to consider the free clinic’s mission and the area’s medical needs.

Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson said Wednesday that rising costs and inflation are affecting not only residents and families, but her organization’s ability to provide health care to uninsured and underinsured people.

