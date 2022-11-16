featured Old-Fashioned Christmas starts Friday From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Nov 16, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An Old-Fashioned Christmas will be held Friday and Saturday at the Kingsport Renaissance Center. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Senior Center will be hosting its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair on Friday and Saturday at the Kingsport Renaissance Center.Attendees can browse through baskets, greeting cards, woodworking crafts, hand-sewn and crocheted items, and much more — all created by Kingsport senior artisans.Refreshments will be on hand from the Food Traffickers food truck and T’s Spilled Milk mobile bakery. Friday entertainment features:Patti Quarles at 10 a.m.Theodore Roosevelt Elementary students at 11 a.m.Rappin’ Granny at 12 p.m.Renaissance Strings at 1 p.m.Tammy Martin at 2 p.m. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports On Saturday, the Chamber Ensemble will perform at 11 a.m. and Handbells at 2 p.m.Ron Porter will be performing background music throughout the day from the main gymnasium.The Old Fashioned Christmas features free admission and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.The event will be held on the first floor of the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St.For more information on the Old Fashioned Christmas Fair, visit seniors.kingsporttn.gov or call the Lynn View branch of the Kingsport Senior Center at (423) 765-9047.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Kingsport Senior Center Food Commerce Show Music Spilled Milk Kingsport Renaissance Center Refreshment Truck Kingsport Lynn Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR