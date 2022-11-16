Old-Fashioned Christmas

An Old-Fashioned Christmas will be held Friday and Saturday at the Kingsport Renaissance Center.

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Senior Center will be hosting its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair on Friday and Saturday at the Kingsport Renaissance Center.

Attendees can browse through baskets, greeting cards, woodworking crafts, hand-sewn and crocheted items, and much more — all created by Kingsport senior artisans.

