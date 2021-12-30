KINGSPORT — Over the past four days, the Times News has brought you a broad and detailed analysis of the methamphetamine problem our region faces, including data and statistics on drug use and overdoses, informative comments from the people on the frontlines of this battle and personal stories from recovering addicts who have turned their lives around.
The Times News’ goal with the “Meth Mountain” series has been to better inform you of this deadly issue, what’s being done at the moment to fight it and how we as a region can move forward in addressing the problem.
The Times News reached out to some of the officials interviewed for the series to get their reaction to our reporting. Additionally, the newspaper received emails and messages from readers about the series and pulled some notable comments made to social media.
FEEDBACK FROM OUR LOCAL OFFICIALS
“The ‘Meth Mountain’ series is a balanced, comprehensive, and thoughtful look at the serious and complex drug problem we have in our region,” said Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus. “The series doesn’t gloss over the difficulty of finding solutions.”
Although many of the stories were dark, Staubus continued by saying the articles also provide solutions and success stories.
“I believe this series will inform and educate the public and may in some instances inspire readers to use their time, talents, and energy to turn the tide against this awful scourge destroying the foundation of our region,” Staubus said.
Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said the “Meth Mountain” series has been an “eye-opening” lesson for some folks in our community, with well-researched information and stories grounded in fact.
“In order to fight against this horrific blight on society, enforcement and regulation cannot only be left to just local, regional, or state level approaches. It has to be a national priority,” Phipps said.
Kristie Hammonds, president and CEO of Frontier Health, said for the region to really make an impact on addiction, it has to take a multi-pronged approached to addressing the issue. Now is the opportunity for the region to come together and heal the problem, she said.
“Thanks to the Times News for taking time and investing in sharing the depth and breadth of what’s going on in our region, from the positive things to the challenges and barriers,” Hammonds said. “Sharing that comprehensive approach ... is important for the community to see and hear.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said he has enjoyed reading the “Meth Mountain” series and looking at the meth problem in its entirety.
“The public hears a lot about methamphetamine and the criminal activity associated with it. However, it’s just as important to talk about addiction and the resources available to those battling the disease,” Cassidy said. “While it’s crucial that we target those dealing this dangerous drug, it’s also essential to support those who have become addicted but have the desire to recover. I think this series did an excellent job of relaying that message.”
EMAILS FROM OUR READERS
“I’ve been reading your article ‘Meth Mountain’ and just wanted to say your article is wonderful and very informative. I am originally from Hawkins County and struggled for many years with addiction, specifically on meth so I related to your article,” wrote Kanitha Cox. “I appreciate the dedication you have put into your articles on these issues there and spreading awareness is a must in tackling this issue. Great job!!”
“We are so blessed to have a local newspaper that will take on an unpleasant and complicated situation and make our corner of the world a better place,” wrote Joe Smiddy, MD. “It is so sad when we see our family, friends, medical personnel, and patients fall down the substance hill.”
“Thank you for your excellent reporting,” wrote Mark Mathis.
“The excellent coverage of the ‘Meth Mountain’ story in Sunday’s front page story made me wonder if the significant increase in drugs was related to the open border policy of this administration. The Letter to the Editor in Monday’s paper signed by the seven House GOP Doctors Caucus answered that question clearly,” wrote Nick Grabar. “We are blessed to have a local newspaper that tells it like it is, rather than not cover, or downplay news unfavorable to this administration.”
COMMENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
“My own child deals with addiction, we need to figure out how to save our kids. Sometimes the comments one makes from people one knows breaks that momma’s heart that someone can be so cruel! I pray no one ever has to deal with watching your baby go through addiction.” — Kimberly Sharretto-Palmer
“I feel your pain, I have a daughter that has battled addiction for 3 years now. People are going to have opinions/comments but I just ignore it. It’s absolutely gut wrenching to watch your child go through it I completely understand.” — Brenda Dockery
“Nobody is forcing people to buy or use these illegal drugs that are coming into our country. If there’s no market, they won’t come. Focus on better education and prevention of drug use.” — Mike Prater
“Unless and until both borders are closed tightly all money and time spent on rehab, or incarceration is wasted down the drain. Much stronger education messages should begin much earlier in school. Treatment and supervision should be longer and more all encompassing. The profits (incoming taxes) from legal pot sales should be earmarked and used only for drug use reduction in all its forms.” — Sherry Rickards
“Our focus should be on why people are choosing these drugs in the first place. We need to get people the help they need by investing in our very overwhelmed and very underfunded mental health facilities.” — Lauren Parker
“It’s nice that the church has Narcan available but it should be noted that it doesn’t reverse a meth overdose unless the meth was mixed with an opioid. In that case it’s sometimes reversible.” — Daniel Daughton
“What do they expect when they have nothing there for the residents and youth of the Kingsport area to do but wash a car?” — Amanda Weber