Let me be the first, perhaps, to wish you a happy National Flag Week. It begins today.
I didn’t know it was even a thing until I began some fresh research on Flag Day, which is tomorrow, June 14. Why June 14? It’s the birthday of our U.S. flag, which is known by many nicknames, including Old Glory, the Stars and Stripes, and the Star Spangled Banner.
Also new to me this week is Grace Van Nostrad. I’d like to be, perhaps, the first to wish her a happy birthday today. I guess that will depend on what time she reads the Times News. Like our nation’s flag, she’s known by some other names as well, including Amazing Grace.
When I met Grace last week we talked for more than an hour and as easily as if we’ve known each other a lifetime. I can’t wait to talk to her more and hear about her work at some of Kingsport’s once-upon-a-time restaurants. A 1959 graduate of Lynn View High School, Grace had my full attention as soon as she said “I worked at Sugar and Spice. I remember the big long table where we made pizzas, and hand-dipping cream puffs and eclairs with chocolate.”
Some of her other work spots included The King’s Table, Armour Drug’s lunch counter, and (this was a new one on me) the “Buffeteria” in Montgomery Ward when that long-gone department store opened at The Kingsport Mall.
I hope to share more of Grace’s memories with you soon. You might have known her in her younger days as Grace Thacker. I don’t have her photo. But if you’re eagle-eyed you might find it elsewhere in today’s print newspaper or e-edition.
Back to the flag
Congress passed a joint resolution in 1949 declaring June 14 as Flag Day, and another joint resolution in 1966 declaring National Flag Week.
As I’ve written before, my family, especially my father, instilled in me at a young age a deep respect for the flag. He also made it a point of celebration. I’ve long thought Flag Day gets a bit lost between Memorial Day and Independence Day. But it’s right where it should be.
“In the midst of a revolution, less than a year after declaring our independence, the Congress consecrated what would become an enduring emblem of American unity by adopting a national flag on June 14, 1777,” reads this year’s presidential proclamation recognizing Flag Day and National Flag Week. “In the 244 years since, the United States has grown and changed across the generations — and our flag has changed in turn. The blue field of stars has been enlarged as our Union has gained in size and strength. The 13 stripes, symbolizing the 13 original States, have held as constant as the bedrock values upon which our Nation was first conceived — the very same values we still cherish, and still reach for, today.”
President Joe Biden signed this year’s proclamation on Friday. Federal law calls on each president to issue such a proclamation each year. But each president chooses their own words to do so.
“I urge all Americans to observe Flag Day and National Flag Week by displaying the flag,” Biden’s first Flag Day/Week proclamation continues. “I encourage the people of the United States to observe with pride and all due ceremony those days from Flag Day through Independence Day, set aside by the Congress ... as a time to honor the American spirit, to celebrate our history and the foundational values we strive to uphold, and to publicly recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America.”
“The American flag represents the unity of our country and its people,” President Donald J. Trump’s Flag Day/Week 2020 proclamation read, in part. “No matter what may divide us, Old Glory should be revered and cherished, as a symbol of all that makes America the greatest country in the world. As we honor our beautiful flag on this day and throughout this week, let us vow never to forget the tremendous sacrifices made by patriots from generation to generation to ensure that the red, white, and blue continues to fly high and free. Today, and every day, I am proud to join my fellow Americans in standing tall and saluting our great American flag.”
A Flag Day activity
Several years ago Mom and I discovered an enjoyable outing to mark Flag Day. I’m glad it is scheduled to return this year. If all goes according to plan, I’ll be bringing Mom home today from her two-week stay with my brother’s family in Raleigh. And she and I will travel tomorrow afternoon to Greeneville for what has become a Flag Day tradition for us.
The public is invited to mark the day by joining a Flag Day Program and Retirement at 6 p.m. Monday at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, 121 Monument Ave., Greeneville.
Upon President Andrew Johnson’s death in 1875, one of his final wishes was that his body be wrapped in the U.S. flag. In keeping with this deep reverence of our flag, the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site will present the evening program, which includes a demonstration of the proper way to retire a flag and the opportunity for public participation.
Visitors are invited to explore and discover more about the origins, history and etiquette of the U.S. flag in addition to taking part in the flag retirement ceremony.
The U.S. Flag Code states, “When a flag is worn beyond repair, it shall be retired in a dignified manner, the preferred method is by burning.” The retirement ceremony will fulfill this requirement.
For more information, please contact the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site Visitor Center at (423) 638-3551.
An open call for men who sing
My friend and fellow church member Milton Nelson is in search of a few male singers, tenors and bass, who’d be interested in a possible one-time gathering on July 3 to sing one or two patriotic songs near a large U.S. flag display Nelson recently spotted.
“It would be quick,” Nelson said. “We’d just rehearse for 30 or 45 minutes, at First Broad (Street United Methodist Church) and then make our way over to the spot and sing our song or two in celebration of our nation’s birthday.”
If you’re game, shoot Nelson an email by June 30 at mitonnelson3@gmail.com.
Happy Flag Day everyone, and happy birthday, Grace!