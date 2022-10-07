NASHVILLE — Tennesseans who want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 state and federal general election have only a few days left to register.
The voter registration deadline is on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
“The first step to making your voice heard on Election Day is registering to vote,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “With our convenient online voter registration system, it’s never been easier for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”
Registering to vote, updating or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov.
Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov. Each submission is checked against the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s database.
Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to your local county election commission office or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 11.
Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 state and federal general election starts on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and runs Monday through Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.
To learn more, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at
1-877-850-4959. Or contact your local
election commission office.
