NASHVILLE — Tennesseans who want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 state and federal general election have only a few days left to register.

The voter registration deadline is on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

To learn more, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at

1-877-850-4959. Or contact your local

election commission office.