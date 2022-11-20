KINGSPORT — Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry paid tribute this month to one of its benefactors.

A decorated Navy war veteran, the late Capt. Herbert V “Herb” Ladley supported many local agencies and nonprofits — including Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry and local JROTC programs.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Talk of the Town features community news from civic groups, nonprofit agencies, arts organizations and folks just like you. Share your story ideas, photos and other tidbits with Carmen at cmusick@timesnews.net.

Tags

Associate Editor

Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you