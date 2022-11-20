KINGSPORT — Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry paid tribute this month to one of its benefactors.
A decorated Navy war veteran, the late Capt. Herbert V “Herb” Ladley supported many local agencies and nonprofits — including Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry and local JROTC programs.
On Nov. 9, Oasis and the David Crockett High School Navy JROTC came together for a Veteran Memorial Ceremony honoring Ladley for his service both to the country and his community.
“Capt. Ladley was a great benefactor and friend of the Oasis. We were so blessed that his generosity paid the down payment on our current property on Mill Street. He called us often and spoke to us over the phone. He was a wonderful man, and we loved him,” said Shantell Bogle, executive director and women’s minister of Oasis of Kingsport.
The “forever home” his gift helped purchase for Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry, located at 1102 Mill St. in the Gibson Mill community, was named the Ladley House in his honor. During this month’s ceremony, NJROTC cadets from Crockett presented the colors and hoisted the Navy flag in his honor. The ceremony included the national anthem and Navy theme, followed by refreshments and fellowship.
Pat Breeding named Art Roper Kiwanian of the Year
Founded in 1924, the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport recently recognized two members who have given outstanding service to the club and to children in our community in the past year, according to an update from Donna Sade.
The 2022 Art Roper Kiwanian of the Year award was presented to Pat Breeding by past president Don Royston for continuing service and involvement in our community. Pat chairs the club’s service committee, which organizes community service projects for members to volunteer on, such as the Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringing and the day of service at Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground (spring and fall).
Kim Frederick, who chaired the service leadership programs, was also recognized with an award for his work. He and a committee provided support for local Key Clubs (high school) and Builder Clubs (middle school).
The 2022-2023 officers and board of directors for the Kingsport Kiwanis Club will be: MaryLee Davis, president; Don Royston, past president; Darrell Duncan, president elect; Angie Marshall, vice president; Susan Herron, secretary; Brian Brummett, treasurer; and Anne Beckelman, assistant treasurer. Other board members include John Campbell, Hans Kinner, Wayne Ladd, Tim Miller, Charlie Nitschke, Donna Sade, Mickey Shull, Spencer Snook, Gary Stidham and Les Wright.
The group meets on Fridays at the Press Room with lunch at 11:30 for members and invited guests, and a program at noon. To learn more, visit www.kingsportkiwanis.org.
Sullivan East celebrates Veterans Day
Sullivan East High School celebrated its annual Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, Nov. 11. Veterans and their family members were honored with a celebration assembly and brunch served by the student council. Corporal TJ Bruckner served as the keynote speaker.
A community Thanksgiving
In past weeks, we’ve talked about Thanksgiving meal boxes being distributed by local churches and nonprofit organizations. This week let me remind you of some of those serving a hot holiday meal for those in need.
• Nick’s Restaurant, 1916 Sherwood Road, in Kingsport is once again serving a free Thanksgiving meal to those in need. A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served, while supplies last, today (Sunday, Nov. 20) from 4-6 p.m.
• Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry will host its annual Thanksgiving Blessings luncheon on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. Those in need of a Thanksgiving meal food box (uncooked) will need to sign up by Sunday, Nov. 20, and pick it up after the meal on Nov. 23. Visit the ministry’s Facebook page for more details.
• Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, 505 Dale St., will offer a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 24, at noon in its dining hall.
• A number of local churches, including Ridgeview Baptist in Church Hill, also offer Thanksgiving ministries. Thank you to all those who will spend the holiday serving others.
Save the dates and other tidbits …
• A Fall Branch School Fundraising Night will be held Monday, Nov. 21, from 4-8 p.m. at The Scoop, 5205 Bobby Hicks Hwy., Johnson City. Community members are invited to come out for a sweet treat to benefit the school. FBS gets 15% of profits between 4 and 8 p.m.
• Believe in Bristol is ushering in the holiday season Monday, Nov. 21, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with its annual Christmas Open House in historic downtown Bristol. Merchants stay open late with many offering special discounts and refreshments. There’ll be horse and carriage rides in a horse-drawn wagonette at the Downtown Center Farmers Market for $5 per person (children 6 and under are $1). Be sure to spend some time on both sides of the state line for fun and merriment.
• Pawz Under the Starz, a Petworks fundraiser in memory of Buddy Waggoner, will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8-11 p.m. at The Social, 240 E. Main St., Kingsport. There’ll be dancing to The Extraordinaires, a cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Bring dry cat or dog food or kitty litter. All proceeds benefit Petworks Animal Services. Limited reservations available for $60 per person or $200 for a four-topper. Reservations required by Nov. 28. Call (423) 676-2419.
• Wallace Nissan of Kingsport is hosting its third annual “Fill the Frontier” food drive. From now through Wednesday, Dec. 21, donations of nonperishable food will be accepted to benefit Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding America Southwest Virginia. Wallace Nissan of Kingsport will also be donating 100 turkeys and hams to help feed local families.
