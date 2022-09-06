KINGSPORT — The number of overdose deaths in Sullivan County increased more than threefold over a three-year period, county health records show.
In 2021, 94 overdose deaths were reported, while 30 overdose deaths were recorded in the county in 2019.
“The precipitous increase is startling,” said Gary Mayes, director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
The health department has released its annual report highlighting overdose deaths. The data was extracted from autopsy reports and included manner of death, demographics and toxicology results.
Mayes said the health department put the information together at the request of District Attorney General Barry Staubus and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
The numbers show that there was a decrease in overdose deaths, but then they jumped substantially during the pandemic.
In 2018, there were 52 overdose deaths reported, but the number fell to 30 the next year. In 2020, there were 59 deaths, and then the number jumped to 94 deaths last year.
The majority of those who died from overdose were men. There were 111 men who died from overdose during the pandemic compared to 42 women, health records show.
A vast majority of those deaths were attributed to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Mayes said the health department can’t say for certain why there have been so many more deaths from overdoses during the pandemic, but it does suggest what is causing it.
“The data doesn’t really tell us why,” Mayes said. “We can safely say the increase of fentanyl is a contributing factor.”
Dr. Stephen May, medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said dozens of potential years of life have been lost due to overdoses in Sullivan County. He said there needs to be more education, starting for those who are younger. He said education needs to start early about the dangers of drugs.
In the case of fentanyl, he said death can happen within minutes. He said there was a report of an overdose death where the victim still had a syringe in their arm when they were found.
“We’re dealing with a lot more dangerous drugs,” he said.
There’s a larger issue with the drug problem at hand, Mayes said.
“It contributes to mental illness,” he said. “It contributes to homelessness.”
Mayes said the health department and other stakeholders would like to bring a countywide or even regional coalition together to address the issue. He said the health department, the district attorney general’s office and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition are in talks on how to address the issue.
He said they have started looking at what state or federal grants may be available to help them combat the deaths.
He said there is a serious problem within the county, Northeast Tennessee and the country.
“Those are very serious numbers,” Mayes said.
