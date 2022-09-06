Health News logo

KINGSPORT — The number of overdose deaths in Sullivan County increased more than threefold over a three-year period, county health records show.

In 2021, 94 overdose deaths were reported, while 30 overdose deaths were recorded in the county in 2019.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video