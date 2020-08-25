BLOUNTVILLE — When Sullivan County officials told the Times News last week that all the inmates in the Sullivan County Jail had been tested for COVID-19, they were confused, Sullivan County Regional Health Department Medical Director Dr. Stephen May said Monday.
In fact, only 278 of 760-plus inmates were tested, May said. The rest refused.
Of the 278 tested (specimens collected by jail staff, prepared for processing by health department staff, and processed by a local lab), 148 tested positive for COVID-19, May said.
Another 112 tested negative for the virus, and 18 tests came back as inconclusive, May said.
So far, 18 employees of the jail have tested positive, May said, and results for tests on 12 more employees were pending. The health department has a large group of jail employees scheduled for testing Tuesday, May said.
May said health department officials initially thought all inmates had been tested. But by Monday morning it was becoming clear, based on the number of test results coming back from the state, that wasn’t what happend.
“At that time (the end of last week), it was our understanding they were going to test everybody,” May said. “It was offered to everyone, but only 278 consented. As of this morning, we were just figuring it out. All the inmates who would consent to testing were tested. 278 elected to be tested. So we got back 200 and some tests from the state and we said ‘wait, that’s not enough.’ And when we checked it out, that’s all that was submitted. We went back to the jail and they said that’s all that consented. That’s where the confusion came from. I asked the same question on Saturday, ‘Where’s the rest?’ ”
Testing at the jail first became an issue after a jail employee tested positive the weekend of Aug. 15-16. On Monday, Aug. 17, 40 symptomatic inmates were tested and 29 tested positive, May said. Ten jail employees also tested positive at that time.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has said employees who test positive must stay home for 10 days from the onset of symptoms and be symptom free for 24 hours prior to returning to work. Inmates with symptoms are being treated by the jail’s medical staff.