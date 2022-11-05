NORTON — What happens when you put a fine arts major in charge of designing and constructing a trail system for mountain bikes?
You get a growing work of art with the power to soothe the soul, to unleash the adrenaline, and to serve as an economic engine.
Shayne Fields, Norton’s trails coordinator, recently accompanied a Times News editor on a mountain bike tour of the Flag Rock Area Trails. Located high above the city in the Flag Rock Recreation Area, the network winds among massive rock formations, two reservoirs, rhododendron thickets, stunning forest vistas, and the famous Woodbooger statue.
“We are really pleased with what has been accomplished with our trail development over the past 10 years, but we are even more excited about what is planned over the next couple of years,” said City Manager Fred Ramey.
Those plans include capitalizing on a unique aspect of the city park’s location: It adjoins the sprawling Jefferson National Forest, which includes High Knob’s iconic landmark, the observation tower.
Fields said FRAT, for which ground was broken in June 2011, has grown to about 16 miles of trails.
“We’ve added four segments this year for a total of about 2.1 miles,” he said, noting that an AmeriCorps crew helped with construction from mid-September to mid-October.
The network is far from complete. Trails like Major Tom and Ziggy are in various stages of planning or construction, and they will eventually join routes like the recently opened Ground Control and Stardust, names sure to resonate with classic rock fans.
“We have 10-12 miles of corridor for new trails marked, but it will take years to finish them all,” said Fields, who was hired as trails coordinator in 2014. “We’re always in need of more manpower and more volunteers.”
Still, what Fields and his helpers have accomplished is impressive. The FRAT network offers mountain bikers a range of options from tight and twisty to gnarly and technical to fast and flowy, with rollers, tabletop jumps and other features.
However, FRAT isn’t just for the two-wheeled crowd. Hikers and trail runners are also welcome.
The system is brimming with artistic touches like beautifully finished retaining walls, rock and wooden bridges, and wooden berms, the largest of which is called the Cyclone.
During the tour, Fields stopped to point out a curve that seemed subtly unlike most of the others.
“I thought it would be interesting to base a turn on the Fibonacci Sequence,” he noted, citing a concept more familiar to artists and mathematicians than to typical trail designers.
Several minutes earlier, he had drawn attention to one of his trail junctions.
“I’m just not happy with the way it looks. I’m going to redo it.”
Fields said his favorite artform is subtractive sculpture, which he compared to trail building. In both, the artist removes material to reveal something new and striking.
“You have to be passionate about this sort of work to do it day in and day out in all kinds of weather,” he said.
While the trails provide ample opportunities for recreation, Norton officials also envision them as a vehicle for economic opportunity.
“We had two goals in mind,” Fields said. “First, we wanted to develop a trail network large enough to draw people from an hour or more away and, second, to be large enough to make them want to stay longer than a day.”
The first goal seems to be coming to fruition, according to Ramey.
“We are definitely seeing more people using our trails, and many of those people are traveling from Eastern Kentucky or the Tri-Cities. Recently we hosted the Cloudsplitter 100, which is actually four trail races in one event. We had approximately 150 people participate from 24 states,” the city manager said.
Fields concurred, adding that while performing trail work, he has met people from all over the country.
Moreover, what’s on the horizon could go a long way toward fulfilling the city’s second goal.
“Currently, work is beginning on the High Knob Visitor Center, which will be located just off US 23 at the base of the mountain. This will eventually become one of our trailheads for the system,” Ramey said.
A multi-use trail will connect the visitor center to the downtown sidewalk network, but the real game-changer will link the city, FRAT, and High Knob.
“I have to say that I am most excited about the planned trail that will connect our trail system to the High Knob tower. … When it’s completed, hikers and mountain bikers will have the opportunity of being shuttled to the High Knob tower and then riding through parts of the Flag Rock trail system before heading back to the visitor center or hopefully to downtown to enjoy our restaurants,” Ramey noted.
Fields estimated that eventually there will be 35-40 miles of trails within the Flag Rock Recreation Area itself as well as the almost 14-mile connector between the visitor center and High Knob. And that doesn’t include the numerous trails and roads within the national forest. That should be enough to keep mountain bikers and other outdoors enthusiasts occupied for days on end.
While the project is exciting and potentially transformative for the city, its sheer scope isn’t lost on Fields.
“The only problem is that it may take the rest of my life. ... It would be awfully good if I were half my age with that much mileage yet to build.”
When asked if FRAT will eventually become the region’s premier mountain biking destination, Fields was hopeful, but modest.
“It will certainly be the biggest.”
For more information on Norton’s trail system, visit frat.bike.
To help with trail construction, visit nortonva.org and search for “FRAT volunteer registration.”