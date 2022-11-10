MURFREESBORO — A Northeast State Community College aviation official has been inducted into the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame.
Richard Blevins, director of Aviation Technology at NSCC, was inducted Saturday during a ceremony in Murfreesboro.
“There was an outstanding ceremony enshrining Richard into Tennessee aviation history for 43 years of dedicated service to aviation,” said Hank Somers, coordinator for the support of K-12 education from the Northeast Tennessee Section of the American Society for Quality.
“It was followed by an inspiring speech by Richard focused on life-changing career opportunities for young people through aviation education,” Somers said. “We greatly appreciate all Richard Blevins and the Northeast State Community College team ... are doing to create aviation career opportunities for region young people.”
Blevins was inducted for his 43 years of “extraordinary leadership in aviation and aerospace,” the TAHF announced in mid-June. NSCC is the only community college in Tennessee with FAA Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant certifications.
“Richard Blevins has worked tirelessly establishing the exciting aviation programs at Northeast State Community College,” said Bob Minter, the Tennessee Hall of Fame founder and a Kingsport native. “He has amazing tenacity and energy, and a unique understanding of the complexities of setting up curricula, and obtaining the necessary approvals in higher education and with the Federal Aviation Administration. I believe the training assets located at the Tri-Cities Airport will do wonders for the airport’s ability to compete favorably for aviation industry growth.”
Blevins has served as the chairman of the Aviation Technology Department at NSCC since 2015. He established the aviation technology program and has written and instructed more than 30 courses.
In addition to his work at NSCC, Blevins spent 27 years out of his 43-year career in aviation in the United States Air Force, including service as the group superintendent for the 30th Launch Group, Missile and Launch Vehicle programs. He was subsequently the training manager at Bell Flight in Piney Flats for nine years.
Three-hundred and forty aviation dignitaries attended from throughout Tennessee, including NSCC President Jeff McCord and some of his staff, officials from Tri-Cities Airport and its Airport Authority.
“This was an exciting event supporting aviation excellence in Tennessee,” Somers said, “and recognition of aviation education in Northeast Tennessee on a statewide stage.”
Somers, named the 2018 “Aviation Person of the Year” by the Hall of Fame, said the vision is “for Northeast Tennessee to be a national leader for aviation high technology education and economic development.”
