BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College celebrated the fall graduating class of 2022 on Friday as the school awarded degrees and certificates to 543 graduates.

Northeast awarded two academic certificates, 222 technical certificates, 205 associate of applied science degrees, 12 associate of arts degrees, five associate of science in teaching degrees and 240 associate of science degrees.

