BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College celebrated the fall graduating class of 2022 on Friday as the school awarded degrees and certificates to 543 graduates.
Northeast awarded two academic certificates, 222 technical certificates, 205 associate of applied science degrees, 12 associate of arts degrees, five associate of science in teaching degrees and 240 associate of science degrees.
All told, 66 students graduated cum laude (grade point average, 3.50-3.74); 43 magna cum laude (grade point average, 3.75-3.89), and 45 students graduated summa cum laude (grade point average, 3.89-4.0).
“This is the best day we get to have at Northeast State,” President Jeff McCord said. “The mission of a community college is to create a long-lasting and positive impact in the community. The highest calling within that impact is to produce and create talented students who are employed and live and work in the region.
“We look forward to seeing you graduates go forward and make good things happen throughout our region. Wherever your path takes you, please know that Northeast State is proud to be part of your journey.”
The college conducted three ceremonies at the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on the main campus in Blountville next to Tri-Cities Airport.
Commencement for the Behavioral and Social Science and Humanities divisions was held at 10 a.m., followed by Health Professions and Science at noon and Mathematics and Technologies at 2 p.m.
Graduating students Ridge Jaco, a psychology major from Johnson City; Kurt McIntosh, a nursing major from Kingsport; and Megan Roberts, a computer and information science major from Church Hill, served as commencement speakers.
“Let’s take a moment to appreciate all of you for achieving your dream,” said McIntosh, who earned an associate of applied science degree. “The first-generation college student, those starting a second career, those of you with children, those of you who have had to work full-time, and even those of you who came here straight out of high school, and those that have experienced a loss.
“All of us had a dream for our own unique reasons, but by simply being here today, you have proven your own resilience. You’ve earned this, and no one can take that away.”