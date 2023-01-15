KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College will host three events Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in downtown Kingsport to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Office of Inclusive Excellence and the College’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) have developed a multi-pronged approach to encourage open discussion among students and gauge ways to better serve need-to-reach populations.
The events, which follow MLK Day Monday, Jan. 16, are as follows:
1. WHAT: Student leadership and development program spearheaded by Dr. Vincent Windrow, Middle Tennessee State University’s associate vice provost for student success who specializes in student engagement.
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: Northeast State’s Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market St.
2. WHAT: The Barber Shop: Cuts and Conversation. The owner of Taylor Made Barber Shop, Micah Taylor, will style the hair of a group of panelists in this open-discussion event inspired by the influential role of barber shops in Black communities.
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.
WHERE: Northeast State’s Kingsport Center for Higher Education
3. WHAT: Second Annual MLK Youth Summit. The event will connect students to local industry representatives and give high school upperclassmen the opportunity to participate in activities involving immersive virtual reality and other hands-on experiences.
WHEN: Friday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Northeast State’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM), 305 W. Main St.,Kingsport.