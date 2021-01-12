RICHMOND — The Virginia 38th District state Senate seat vacated after A. Ben Chafin Jr.’s death will be subject to a special election March 23.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a writ of election on Tuesday, declaring the special election to fill the Senate seat, giving prospective candidates until Jan. 22 to file candidacy paperwork.
With the General Assembly session beginning on Wednesday and running through Feb. 27, that puts the 38th District without representation in Richmond. With a 55-45 Democratic majority in the 100-member House of Delegates, the Republicans will have one less vote against the Democrats’ 21-vote majority in the 40-member Senate.
The 38th District includes Norton and part of Wise County along with Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Tazewell, Smyth, Pulaski counties, the city of Radford and part of Montgomery County.
While no candidates from either party had filed official paperwork Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website, at least two area residents from Russell and Tazewell counties announced their intention to seek the Republican nomination.
Russell County business owner and Lebanon Town Council member Elijah Leonard announced his run for the 38th District seat.
An Air Force veteran and self-described conservative Republican, Leonard, in a release on Monday, said his platform includes “defensing the 2nd Amendment, advocating for the Pro-life cause and standing up for Southwest Virginia.”
Tazewell County lawyer Tamara Neo, a former Buchanan County commonwealth’s attorney and Virginia campaign chair for Donald Trump, announced her candidacy via Facebook video.
She cited support for the Second Amendment and election law reform to guarantee “free and fair elections.”
Jack Morgan of Bland County, involved in the GOP’s Ninth District Committee group preparing to select a candidate, declined on Tuesday to talk about candidates or the party’s preparations for the special election.
Wise County Democratic Party Chairman Bill Wireman on Tuesday said he had been in contact with other county chairs in the 38th District but had not heard of candidates yet.