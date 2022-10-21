KINGSPORT - Nominations for the 14th annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are now being accepted for Sullivan County, according to a press release.
The awards will celebrate the efforts of volunteers who strive to improve their communities through service.
City of Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull reflected on the meaning of volunteers to the community.
“The City government of Kingsport as well as our many community charitable and civic activities are absolutely dependent on the efforts and enthusiasm of the many volunteers who do so much to help all these organizations complete their important missions,” Shull said. “I very much appreciate that so many citizens are willing to ‘step up’ and participate. Their work truly reflects the Kingsport Spirit.”
One youth and one adult volunteer will be selected in Sullivan County to receive this award, according to the United Way of Greater Kingsport.
Nominees will be judged based on the community’s need for the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.
Applications must be received by Nov. 4 either via email to bsutphen@uwaykpt.org or by submitting them to 301 Louis Street, Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Recipients of the Sullivan County volunteer awards will be honored at the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee on April 2, 2023.
GVSA youth honorees will receive two complimentary guest tickets and adult honorees will receive one complimentary ticket to the event.
Volunteer Tennessee is coordinating the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards at the state level. Volunteer Tennessee is the 25-member bipartisan citizen board appointed by the Governor to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs and to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State.