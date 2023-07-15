KINGSPORT — While the city of Kingsport is almost ready to get started on an expansion of the Kingsport Justice Center, there is no indication from Sullivan County officials when they plan to help pay for their portion of the renovations.
“We will be issuing a bond sometime in the near future,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said.
Kingsport city officials plan to issue a bond within a month to help pay for a justice center expansion, along with fixes at the Buck Van Huss Dome and renovations at the Kingsport Public Library.
Venable said Friday that the county has not made any decisions on when it would conduct a bond issue for its portion of the justice center renovations, which would be $2.6 million.
Ryan McReynolds, deputy director for the city of Kingsport, said the city, however, is in a position to start the project in a short time frame.
“The city of Kingsport will receive the bond proceeds within the next month and would be ready to bid the project as soon as the county funds are received,” he said.
Planned changes to the center include two new courtrooms on the second floor, a new security checkpoint and the ability to pick up police reports without having to pass through that checkpoint.
The justice center was built in the late 1980s and is co-owned by the city of Kingsport and Sullivan County.
It houses the city police department and provides work space for Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office personnel to use when needed. It also houses county courtrooms, offices for county judges who preside there, and court support staff, as well as court clerk offices.
McReynolds said the city has allocated $13.4 million of its latest bond issuance to go toward the justice center construction. The total cost of the project is expected to be around $15 million. If it goes beyond that, city officials have committed to paying the rest.
Last year, the Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution to give the city $2.6 million to help with the construction.
But the project will be at a standstill until that money is received.
“All funding needs to be in hand prior to the awarding of the project,” McReynolds said. “Therefore, we will not be able to award the project until the bond money from the city of Kingsport and the committed funding from Sullivan County have been received.”
The last time the county issued a bond was for the current building of the new Sullivan County Jail in 2020 when it issued $80 million for the project.
Venable said the county is looking at the market and economy before issuing a bond. He said inflation and higher interest rates have impacted government bonding.
He said it is a priority for the county to help with the funding, since it also helped fund the original construction. He said there are also other county projects that need to be addressed as well.
“We have several other projects were working on and trying to plan to put them all in one bond,” Venable said.