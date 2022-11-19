A marker dedicated on Sept. 24 in the Kent Junction section of Wise County details the lynching of Dave Hurst more than a century ago by a white mob. The marker remains missing after it was reported stolen Nov. 11.
NORTON — Investigators and a community coalition are still looking for leads in the theft of a marker sign detailing the events of a 1920 lynching in Wise County.
Preston Mitchell, a member of the Wise County/Norton Community Remembrance Coalition, said on Friday that county sheriff’s investigators still have no leads into the theft of the Dave Hurst lynching marker that was reported on Nov. 11.
The Coalition and the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative collaborated on the marker, which coalition members dedicated on Sept. 24 at a site along Kent Junction Road between Appalachia and Norton.
Mitchell said he had talked with county Litter Control Officer Greg Cross — who discovered the sign missing — and they agreed that it was likely that two or three people may have been involved in the theft because of the marker’s weight.
He said investigators have been alerted to keep a lookout if the marker appears at area scrap metal dealers.
“It may be sitting in someone’s basement as a souvenir,” Mitchell added. “Getting the word out is important. Sometimes people brag about doing things like this.”
After recent conversations with EJI officials, Mitchell said the organization — which works with community organizations across the country to document lynching histories — has committed to replacing the marker at EJI’s cost.
The marker recounts how Hurst was taken from the Wise County Jail after an elderly woman living in the Kent Junction area waved down a train crew to tell them that a Black man assaulted her at her home.
About 75 men took Hurst from the jail, shot and then hanged him with a logging chain from a coal tipple in what is one of three documented 20th-century lynchings that took place in Wise County.
The lynching also resulted in the first conviction of a Virginia white man for lynching after two men were tried for the crime. Both men had their sentences commuted.
The Coalition in October 2021 collaborated with the Historical Society of the Pound to get a state historical marker placed near the Virginia-Kentucky line in remembrance of the 1927 lynching of Leonard Woods.
The town of Coeburn and the Coalition are also working out final details for a third marker in remembrance of the 1902 lynching of Bondtown boarding house operator Wiley Guinn.
“I’ve been getting feedback from the community expressing sorrow and disappointment that something like this could happen and from people asking how they can help,” Mitchell said. “This is not going to set us back.”
If the stolen marker is recovered or a replacement obtained, Mitchell said the coalition probably will discuss whether to place it back at Kent Junction Road or to find a new, more secure site in Wise County. He said EJI officials have said that similar incidents have happened in other communities working with EJI on remembrance markers.
The Hurst marker had no security camera monitoring because of the difficulty in placing cameras securely at the site, Mitchell said.
Mitchell recalled a trip along U.S. 58 in Virginia, looking for historical sites and state historical markers, and came to where a marker should have been for Nat Turner’s Rebellion.
“I called the agency handling those markers and they said it had been taken twice,” Mitchell said. “These things are a reminder of the backlash against when people try to educate communities about the history of lynching and racial injustice.”
Anyone with information on the Dave Hurst marker can call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 328-3566