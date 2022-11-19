Lynching marker dedication

A marker dedicated on Sept. 24 in the Kent Junction section of Wise County details the lynching of Dave Hurst more than a century ago by a white mob. The marker remains missing after it was reported stolen Nov. 11.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

NORTON — Investigators and a community coalition are still looking for leads in the theft of a marker sign detailing the events of a 1920 lynching in Wise County.

Preston Mitchell, a member of the Wise County/Norton Community Remembrance Coalition, said on Friday that county sheriff’s investigators still have no leads into the theft of the Dave Hurst lynching marker that was reported on Nov. 11.

