No injuries reported in Dale Street house fire
Dec 23, 2022

KINGSPORT — City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Dale Street on Friday afternoon.The Kingsport Fire Department arrived at the two-story home around 12:30 p.m., according to KFD spokesman Barry Brickey. The occupants of the house were able to escape without injury, the KFD said. The Kingsport Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine the cause of the blaze.No other information is available at this time.