KINGSPORT — City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Dale Street on Friday afternoon.

The Kingsport Fire Department arrived at the two-story home around 12:30 p.m., according to KFD spokesman Barry Brickey. The occupants of the house were able to escape without injury, the KFD said.

