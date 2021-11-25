KINGSPORT — No one was injured in a Thanksgiving morning fire at a commercial building in the Model City.
Kingsport firefighters responded to a structure fire at 117 Regional Park Drive, according to an email and photo from Kingsport Fire Department Public Information Officer Barry Brickey.
The metal building, off Sullivan Gardens Parkway, bears a “Precision ... On Time” sign on the front. A business called Master Precision Machining is listed online as being at the address.
Brickey said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 9:30 a.m.
“KFD firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and preserve much of the building,” Brickey said Thursday afternoon.
“As of the 1 p.m. hour, KFD has cleared the structure and returned to their stations. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported.”
Brickey said multiple KFD off-duty personnel were called in to assist. He also thanked the Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County Emergency Medical Service, Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross for their help after they responded to the scene.
