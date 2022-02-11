State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said on Thursday that he does not think there is much of an appetite to try and save the pool at Warriors Path State Park as the state sets out to close it down.
“We can’t continue to invest yearly and contribute hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said. “Especially when it’s used for a short period of time.”
State officials announced two months ago that the pool at Warriors Path State Park, along with the pool at Roan Mountain State Park, would be closed.
Eleven of 20 pools at state parks will close and all pools in East Tennessee will close, state records show.
State officials said when they announced the closures it was due to deterioration of the pools, along with low turnout in numbers of people utilizing the pools.
“A lot of these pools have deferred issues,” Lundberg said. “They haven’t been able to keep up with them.”
The 59-year-old pool at Warriors Path would cost almost $661,000, state officials said. The state has allocated $400,000 as replacement funds to build or create a new amenity at the park to replace the pool.
In January, after a public comment period, a connector trail for mountain bikers was the top vote-getter with 27 out of 56 public comments.
Kim Schofinski, spokeswoman for the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation, which oversees the parks, said on Thursday that the state continues moving forward on its plans.
“We have received and continue to receive public input,” she said. “Therefore, we continue to work with communities where pools are not planned to reopen related to the future park investments and the upcoming park strategic planning process.”
One state representative said he was surprised when he heard there was more than just the Warriors Path pool on the chopping block.
State Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, said he knew the pool at Warriors Path was aging and the usage was declining.
He said after hearing that he agreed that the state needed to back off a bit and take a look at all the pools that are closing.
Hulsey said he does realize that Roan Mountain may need a second look.
“There’s not a lot to do out there,” he said.
As far as Warriors Path, he said he has not received one call about it and that with the Kingsport Aquatic Center being built, the use is just not there anymore.
“I don’t think there’s a great deal of opposition there,” he said.
Lundberg said he had concerns at first, but he found more information about the pools. He said he learned the pools are only open about 10 weeks out of the year because they have to be staffed with younger people who return to school at the end of summer.
He said he also found out that it is costing the state money because of declining usage.
Lundberg said he also knows that it’s a “blow” for some communities that may not have a pool. The state must be responsible with how it spends money, though, he said.
“We don’t have a good alternate plan right now,” Lundberg said.