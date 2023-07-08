BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino has not seen any major increases in crime since it opened one year ago, law enforcement agencies said.
“No more than you would if you had a place with a large gathering of people,” Bristol, Virginia Police Capt. Maynard Ratcliff said.
The casino opened to fanfare last year and is in the process of building its much-larger Hard Rock Casino.
Since that time, law enforcement have kept in contact with the casino and its security.
“There have been monthly law enforcement meetings with the casino since it opened a year ago,” Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt said. “I am told that there are no major increases or trends (of crime) our staff is aware of.”
The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department declined to comment for this story.
Ratcliff said the incidents that have happened would be akin to if a major department store opened up in the area, drawing a lot of people.
“If there’s more people present then you’re going to have more crime,” he said.
Ratcliff said he knows there was some concern within the community about crime and the police department “really didn’t know what to expect.” But any concerns for major crime have not come to fruition.
“We constantly monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary,” Ratcliff said.
The monthly meeting center around current crime trends or security issues. He said the Bristol, Virginia Police Department has conducted joint training at the facility with the casino’s security teams, looking at different types of emergency situations.
Many off-duty officers also work part time at the casino, Ratcliff said.