BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino has not seen any major increases in crime since it opened one year ago, law enforcement agencies said.

“No more than you would if you had a place with a large gathering of people,” Bristol, Virginia Police Capt. Maynard Ratcliff said.

