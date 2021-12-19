KINGSPORT — The Model City will not be adjusting its garbage routes for either the Christmas or New Year’s Day holidays.
Garbage pickup
Crews will pick up the normal routes for garbage and yard waste the week of Dec. 20, according to a news release from the city.
Landfill hours
Kingsport’s landfill will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The landfill will return to normal hours of operation beginning the week of Jan. 3.
Additional holiday garbage
During the week of Dec. 27, city crews will be picking up additional holiday garbage (boxes and bags) placed outside carts. Garbage must be placed in bags or boxes. For more information about sanitation services, visit www.kingsporttn.gov.