By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — Kingsport will not be adjusting garbage or yard waste routes due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday.
Those routes will be picked up on the normal schedule, according to a press release from the city of Kingsport. This will include the black- and blue-lidded carts since all garbage and recycling carts are currently being picked up by the same truck.
Kingsport’s landfill will be closed on Monday and will reopen Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. City offices will also be closed on Monday and will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.
For more information, visit www.kingsporttn.gov.