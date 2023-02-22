featured No body found in fourth day of search on Holston By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Feb 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Teams prepare to launch a Kingsport Lifesaving Crew boat on Tuesday as the search for the body of a person who tumbled into the Holston River in Weber City on Saturday continues. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — The search for a person who fell into the North Fork of the Holston River across the Virginia state line ended Tuesday with first responders failing to find the body.Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said personnel from that agency and the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew combed the waters Tuesday morning and afternoon.The operation was called off at 5:15 p.m. The search started on Saturday after the Scott County Sheriff’s Office asked the KFD for assistance.Rain and high water, however, have hindered recovery efforts.Crews have been searching downstream from the Netherland Inn toward the confluence of the North and South forks near Rotherwood. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you