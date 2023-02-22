Search for body

Teams prepare to launch a Kingsport Lifesaving Crew boat on Tuesday as the search for the body of a person who tumbled into the Holston River in Weber City on Saturday continues.

KINGSPORT — The search for a person who fell into the North Fork of the Holston River across the Virginia state line ended Tuesday with first responders failing to find the body.

Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said personnel from that agency and the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew combed the waters Tuesday morning and afternoon.

